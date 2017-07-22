22 year old black College student beaten to death by crowd during vacation in Greek island

According to NYDaily News, which quoted local media, Bakari got into a fight with a security guy at a bar called Bar Code. The fight with one security fight quickly turned violent as the young American was chased outside of the bar and beaten mercilessly by up to 10 men.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Doctors said he suffered severe head injuries.
Police are currently investigating if race played a part in the attack.
The US State Department released a statement saying,
“Greek police in Zakynthos notified the U.S. Embassy of the death of a U.S. citizen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 7. We are in communication with authorities and providing consular assistance to the deceased citizen’s family. We offer our sincerest condolences to family and friends, and out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”Greek authorities arrested two individuals in connection to the murder, including a 32-year-old British security guard and 34-year-old Greek barman.
