1960BET announces company-wide restructuring, appoints Caboni as new COO

Speaking at the annual pre-season retreat with 1960Bet Super Agents in Lagos on Monday, the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Dotun Ajegbile revealed that “We at 1960BET are ready for the new season and we really want all our Super Agents and Agents to get prepared for what we have in the offing for them this season. Online Customers too are not to be left out, as the global award-winning software that we will be introducing, promises to be the ultimate game-changer in the industry, with customers benefitting from wide range betting offers, bonuses and promotions"
‘'We have massive plans being worked on to ensure the company regains its top spot as Nigeria’s number 1 Sports Betting brand.
It is in light of this, we are pleased to inform you that we have on board a new COO, Mr. Federico Caboni, who alongside his new retail team has been saddled with the task of ensuring operational stability, infusing a sense of purpose, efficiency and business transformation across all the business.
There has been a Company-wide restructuring and we believe this will strengthen our operations, with renewed emphasis on improved customer experience and a clearer line of sight between company and the people looking after our agents’ networks.” Mr. Ajegbile revealed that the stakes had become higher in the industry and as such the company intends returning to its roots, by embracing some of the methodologies that made the company highly successful, yet will adopt the best of global betting trends to ensure at all times, the brand delivers on its promises.
Mr Ajegbile noted that the company’s biggest problem was its weakened reputation, but he further assured that the company is better equipped than ever before, to ensure prompt payment, excellent customer service and best of gaming excitement.
The New COO, Federico Caboni, will be having a town hall meeting with the Super Agents at a date to be announced soon by the company, just as he confirmed that his team had received hundreds of applications from prospective agents and due processes being followed before approvals are given such shops to commence operations.
Speaking, Caboni said ''Together we can win, agents have their roles to play and more importantly the company is committed to ensuring all 1960Bet stakeholders are happy to belong to the family.''
Too late. Bet9ja and edwinbet has got d betting market
