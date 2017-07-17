 17 people shot at a nightclub in Arkansas | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

17 people shot at a nightclub in Arkansas

US Police confirms that 17 people were hurt in a shooting early this morning after a dispute at a downtown Little Rock nightclub. The city's police chief said officers suspect multiple people fired weapons but that the incident was not terror-related.

The shooting happened at the Power Ultra Lounge, a club in a two-story building. Police has since cordoned off the block as crime-scene technicians gathered evidence from inside and outside the club. G
 "We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert," the city police said.
Little Rock Police said on Twitter that all 17 victims were alive and that one person who had been in critical condition was upgraded to stable.
