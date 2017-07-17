17 people shot at a nightclub in Arkansas

The shooting happened at the Power Ultra Lounge, a club in a two-story building. Police has since cordoned off the block as crime-scene technicians gathered evidence from inside and outside the club. G
Little Rock Police said on Twitter that all 17 victims were alive and that one person who had been in critical condition was upgraded to stable."We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert," the city police said.
1 comment:
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment