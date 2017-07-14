14 passengers, driver kidnapped in Port Harcourt, N14 million ransom demanded

The kidnapped passengers had been travelling on Monday in a 14-seater bus owned by one of the popular transport companies (name withheld) when they were ambushed by the gunmen. All passengers and the driver were taken captive. A security agency connected to the transport company later recovered the bus from where the incident happened.
The kidnappers contacted victims' families asking for a ransom of 1 million Naira for each victim. However, following negotiations it was reportedly reduced to N100,000 for each victim. Security agencies are reportedly carrying out investigations that will ensure the victims are released unharmed. The owner of the transport company is reportedly also doing all he can to ensure their release.
The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and said it occurred at Rumoji in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
