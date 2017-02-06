Zari Hassan clarifies allegations that her ex husband was poisoned and that Vera Sidika abandoned her

First of all, local media outlets report that Ivan's family members are fighting Zari over his property, saying she has no right to claim any of it since she left her matrimonial home.
It was also reportedly alleged that her late ex husband was poisoned and her friend Vera Sidika was not being a pillar of support during her difficult times.
On the allegation that her ex-husband was poisoned, she said;
"Ivan was not poisoned, he had high blood pressure that he never took medication for and this was his undoing. He got a stroke and was paralysed on the left side and later, a vein ruptured in his brain causing internal hemorrhage."On the allegation that her friend Vera Sidika abandoned her, Zari said;
"I see Vera Sidika was attacked but she has been reaching out and I actually found a lot of her messages and it wasn’t a must that I post that information on social media."On the allegation of inheritance, Zari said;
"I am calm because there are papers and really, I cannot fight for wealth because we shall leave everything on earth."
