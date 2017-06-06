 “Yungzee-Onos ft Defizy & Taurushood - Long Time” Prod. KillerTunes | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

“Yungzee-Onos ft Defizy & Taurushood - Long Time” Prod. KillerTunes

Its finally here!!!!  Yungzee-Onos – Real name Onoriode Ottu a pop and Afrobeat artiste from Warri (Uvwie Local Government) – Nigeria, who recently got signed to an International record label “Oh God Success Music Records” which was founded by an International Entrepreneur and Business Man “Blessing Oke. E” who has get interested in music, movies and fashion.

CEO, OGSM Records “Blessing Oke. E.” teams up with an International Award Winning video director “Adasa Cookey to shoot the Video for “LONG TIME – YUNGZEE-ONOS”. The Video was shot in the beautiful city of Lagos State.

Here is the latest production from OGSM RECORDS;

“Yungzee-Onos ft Defizy & Taurushood - LONG TIME” Produced by KillerTunes and Video directed by Adasa Cookey

Please Watch, Download, Listen & Share;

YOUTUBE LINK:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1XxIjpNK_A&feature=youtu.be

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK:  https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/212842

LIVE PLAY LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/212842/yungzee-onos-ft-defizy-taurushood-long-time


Godfirst Chukwuma said...

Nigerian artists and their funny names!


www.alphasoars.blogspot.com

6 June 2017 at 13:26
livingstone chibuike said...

nice

6 June 2017 at 13:41
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

6 June 2017 at 13:44

