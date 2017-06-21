 "Your new president will still do you dirty" - Dencia warns Biafrans | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

"Your new president will still do you dirty" - Dencia warns Biafrans

Singer, Dencia has warned Biafrans agitating for a separation from Nigeria that they will still be betrayed by whoever becomes their new leader. This she passed across in a message on social media today, while also addressing Cameroonians demanding a separation from their french speaking side.
6/21/2017 05:39:00 pm

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Interesting





21 June 2017 at 17:40
Saphire Muna said...

Who is she pls......getting bored already... Next news pls

21 June 2017 at 17:42
Eunice said...

english speaking cameroon would been part of nigeria had it been that nnamdi azikwe didn't push for their removal from the nigerian

protectorate in the 1950s, we would have been a much bigger nation.

21 June 2017 at 17:44
Anonymous said...

What does this plastic aunty know about anything???

21 June 2017 at 17:45
amechi bright said...

Aunty yoyo! Pls pls let ppl download ur one track from ur songs first before u start talking about biafra.

21 June 2017 at 17:53

