Youngest Euromillions winner, Jane Park, is fighting for her life after Brazilian bum lift goes wrong

Ever since Jane Park, 21, won big in the Euromillions lotto, she has spent over £50,000 of the money on cosmetic surgery.
Her latest cosmetic surgery done last week to give her a perkier backside went wrong and she was rushed to the hospital yesterday after she became very ill. She reacted to the anaesthetic given her at the Turkish hospital and this caused her to suffer swollen lips and cheeks. Jane, who won a million pounds when she was only 17, is now recovering in the hospital from what doctors believe to be Sepsis.
She said: “I’m in absolute agony, I know the saying is pain is beauty, but this is horrific.”
She posted clips on Snapchat yesterday and said: “It started with a little pain in my leg, a fever and then pins and needles, however, the pain is now severe. I called the doctor around 5.30pm on Monday and he told me to get straight to accident and emergency. As soon as they heard my conditions, they rushed me straight into a side room, they said the four-hour wait could have been deadly. They’re almost certain it’s sepsis, I’m frightened and I’m emotionally drained. I have tried to put on a brave face, but I’m really scared.”
Since winning the lottery, Jane has had a boob job, a full set of dental veneers, liposuction, botox, lip enhancements, cosmetic filler, and the recent butt lift that went wrong. In spite of what she is going through, she has said she will have more surgery. Her family have reportedly been taking turns sitting at her bedside as she recuperates in the hospital. Friends and family have previously expressed worry about Jane's safety following the surgery blunder, The Mirror reports.
A source said: "They are worried that she has become addicted to cosmetic surgery because she has been really poorly – but she still says she would have more cosmetic work done.”
This is not the first time Jane is getting into trouble because of her new found wealth. In March she was slapped with an 18-month drink-driving ban after police caught her behind the wheel of her BMW at three times the legal limit. She has also complained that winning the lottery has ruined her life and threatened to sue lotto operator Camelot for allowing someone so young to win.
No comments:
Post a Comment