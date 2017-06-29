Young Lady stabs a 14-year-old girl to death in revenge for bullying her younger sister for years

Tiffany's mother, Debra, claims her daughter had acted in self-defense but Branch's aunt, Christy had a different story, She confirmed that Tiffany's sister was indeed being bullied but it had nothing to do with her neice that died. She said;
"They are saying this so they think they have a self-defense case. They don't. They have a murder case. Maddie is the victim here. Nobody is a victim besides Madison. And we will get justice for her. Yes, the little girl was victimized, the little girl was bullied, I know that. But not by Madison Branch. She could bring a smile to anyone's face. Never, never-ever has my niece bullied anybody, never."
Tiffany was arrested following the incident and charged with Branch's murder. Her lawyer asked for home incarceration but the judge denied the request and upped her bond to $100,000 cash. She's to remain behind bars and is due in court on July 7.
