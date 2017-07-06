Young Kenyan couple who went viral after they got married in simple ceremony dressed in T-shirts are expecting their first child (Photos)

Ann Wambui and Wilson Mutura who became an internet sensation after photos from their simple wedding in January 2017 went viral are now expecting their first child together. The young Kenyan couple reportedly spent only KSh 100 for the simple wedding ceremony which was officiated by Pastor Jasper Ojwach of Community Christian Worship Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi.
Following their humility in getting married in the simplest way which stunned many, several firms in Kenya rewarded the couple by sponsoring a first class wedding, including an all expenses paid honeymoon package for Ann and Wilson who remarried for the second time on the 14th of February, 2017.
Ann Wambui and Wilson Mutura both own a shopping mall named ‘100 Shillings Wedding Couple Shopping Mall’ in Kenya.
