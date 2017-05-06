"You were not born gay" Former Nigerian lesbian and club girl narrates her experience since her conversion

A former lesbian and club girl, Sophia Shola who is now born again shared a new photo with a placard which read "You were not born gay". In another post she narrated her experience since she became a born again and how things have turned around for her. She wrote;
"My neighbour asked me yesterday' He said ; did you get broke at the club hence God?
I responded you don't get broke at the club, neither do you have money, do anything tangeable with what you had or make life changing impacts.
When I left the club onlookers thought I was being unrealistic.
Lo & behold a day after my return to abuja from bible school, i got offered a placement as an acting pharmacist in one of the best egyptian hospitals Abuja has @KatameyaFirstcallHospital off a conversation on the benefits of amala with no CV submitted.
You didn't know I was a pharmacist right ? U thought I wasn't career minded ? That's what being away from the creator makes of you, a mediocrity.
Note that for every prayer rendered, an instruction is passed back, God is not a magician he needs you to co-operate work with him to have doors open. God gave Abraham instructions to follow before the blessings. Have you obeyed any, Do you even have the channels to recieveing instructions?
Mine was quit the club , draw unto me. As difficult as that may seem by grace I obeyed .
{PRAYER CHANGES THINGS WHEN WE AGREE TO CHANGE THEM & FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS}
#GraceMade #KatameyaGroups #MTD#SeeYouAtTheTop"
I am searching for the part she told you Linda that she is a lesbian. You need a good lawsuit.
Who's this otimkpu? She's very stupid. Born again ni, rebirth ko. Goat.
Yeah that's the spirit,I really appreciate GOD Almighty for you.
thank you JESUS
But she is still dressing like a lesbian goat
I praise our Lord Jesus for your life continue to teach other lost soul to come back to Jesus he is the only way no other stay focus
How was she converted..
