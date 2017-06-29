Sandra posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing to the song and a member of her baby daddy's team praised her for "passing 100%". The comments also indicated that people believe the song is for her. See the recations and watch the video after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 29 June 2017
"You passed 100%" - Flavour's teammate tells Sandra Okagbue as she dances to his new song about a virtuous woman
Sandra posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing to the song and a member of her baby daddy's team praised her for "passing 100%". The comments also indicated that people believe the song is for her. See the recations and watch the video after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/29/2017 11:19:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
7 comments:
okay, nice one. the song make sense "Woman of dignity, she is prayerful, woman of substance, she is so blessed - her beauty na evidence, virtuous woman after
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
her husband's heart," Sandra posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing to the song and it seems that flavour still has her in mind.
What's stopping flavour from marrying her then?
They there they deceive urself, huuuuu! If truely u are d real woman for him why not put ring on that finger? Nne shine ur eye o,I know wan hear baby no2 is on d way.
I can't wait 2 see both of dem @ d alter, dey will make a good couple
Awww
He might be dedicating the song to his mother. Every human in life should know what he/she wants and should not hold on to what we are not sure of. God bless
Nne biko get the ring first before the dance
Post a Comment