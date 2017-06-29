 "You passed 100%" - Flavour's teammate tells Sandra Okagbue as she dances to his new song about a virtuous woman | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"You passed 100%" - Flavour's teammate tells Sandra Okagbue as she dances to his new song about a virtuous woman

In Flavour's new album, there is a song believed to be dedicated to his first babymama, Sandra Okagbue. The musician called her nickname in the song, singing that she told him to work hard and it would be fine. "Woman of dignity, she is prayerful, woman of substance, she is so blessed - her beauty na evidence, virtuous woman after her husband's heart," were part of the lyrics.

Sandra posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing to the song and a member of her baby daddy's team praised her for "passing 100%". The comments also indicated that people believe the song is for her. See the recations and watch the video after the cut...

Posted by at 6/29/2017 11:19:00 am

7 comments:

Derrick said...

okay, nice one. the song make sense "Woman of dignity, she is prayerful, woman of substance, she is so blessed - her beauty na evidence, virtuous woman after

her husband's heart," Sandra posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing to the song and it seems that flavour still has her in mind.

29 June 2017 at 11:24
@MEETD®EALEVANS™ said...

What's stopping flavour from marrying her then?

29 June 2017 at 11:27
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

They there they deceive urself, huuuuu! If truely u are d real woman for him why not put ring on that finger? Nne shine ur eye o,I know wan hear baby no2 is on d way.

29 June 2017 at 11:32
Okafor Niky said...

I can't wait 2 see both of dem @ d alter, dey will make a good couple

29 June 2017 at 11:43
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Awww

29 June 2017 at 11:48
Anonymous said...

He might be dedicating the song to his mother. Every human in life should know what he/she wants and should not hold on to what we are not sure of. God bless

29 June 2017 at 12:00
alice sule said...

Nne biko get the ring first before the dance

29 June 2017 at 12:01

Post a Comment

