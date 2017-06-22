"You name him, I beat him" Floyd Mayweather boasts about his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor

"You name him. I beat him." Mayweather said to himself as he punched the boxing bag.
"I be trying to tell ya'll ... I can get a black eye, a bloody nose. I can have a bad day in the gym. At the end of the day, I don't have a bad payday and I don't have a bad night under the lights," he continued while pacing.
He added, "I get bumps, bruises ... but I don't have a bad night."
Mayweather retired from boxing in 2015 after beating Andre Berto but came out of retirement to fight McGregor. He made the announcement in early May that he was finally going to make the fight between him and Connor happen after weeks of hints and intimations
“For Conor McGregor … I’m coming out of retirement just to fight Conor McGregor. I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain, let’s fight in June,” he had told the crowd at a promotional event in May.
Source: TMZ
5 comments:
My winner anytime any day
Go Floyd
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
mayweather should be careful o! he is out of his elements
with McGregor. the fight is not going to be limited to punches alone, McGregor knows how to kick and grab so he has a edge.
my mentor, i beat who so ever wants to fight me from kings college, to unibuja. boxing is my dream hobby. engr emy
