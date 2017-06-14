He called out Dj Xclusive and accused him of being disrespectful to his craft. According to Reekado, the popular Dj 'begged' him for a feature only for his verse to be taken out without his consent. At the moment, Dj Xclusive hasn't responded...
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
You messed up big time bro - Reekado Banks calls out Dj Xclusive
He called out Dj Xclusive and accused him of being disrespectful to his craft. According to Reekado, the popular Dj 'begged' him for a feature only for his verse to be taken out without his consent. At the moment, Dj Xclusive hasn't responded...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/14/2017 08:36:00 am
