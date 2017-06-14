 You messed up big time bro - Reekado Banks calls out Dj Xclusive | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

You messed up big time bro - Reekado Banks calls out Dj Xclusive

It' not quite clear if this a stunt but looking at the parties involved, it seems quite genuine. Mavin act, Reekado Banks really seemed pissed off with these tweets that has since been deleted.

He called out Dj Xclusive and accused him of being disrespectful to his craft. According to Reekado, the popular Dj 'begged' him for a feature only for his verse to be taken out without his consent. At the moment, Dj Xclusive hasn't responded...
6/14/2017 08:36:00 am

