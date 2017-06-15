You are a social deviant in the Senate, you lack proper parental care- Governor, Yahaya Bello tells Dino Melaye

The war of words between Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and Senator Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West senatorial district in the senate, appears not to be abating anytime soon, as the governor Wednesday referred to Dino as a social deviant in a senate. Speaking with state house correspondents after a closed door meeting with acting President Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja earlier Wednesday, Bello said:
"I'd rather admonish Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society. And if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, he can turn into criminal and take into criminality. Then, it'll be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.
Then, talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that that is an institution held in a very high esteem and I think the Senate and indeed the National Assembly is made up of men of high calibre and integrity and good character. I think it is necessary that that wonderful House should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather. The good people of Okunland and indeed West Senatorial District have learnt from a bitter mistake of not taming and curbing that social deviant and they have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him,".
