You are an exceptional human"- Kogi State first lady celebrates her husband, Gov. Yahaya Bello on his birthday

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello turned a year older today, June 18. His second wife and first lady, Mrs Rashida took to her official social media page to celebrate him. She wrote;
"My love, as you celebrate your birthday, may God grant you all that you have ever wished for, and give you more wisdom and understanding to accomplish the task ahead of you. You are indeed an exceptional human, a generous and an outstanding man whose ways of handling affairs especially in Kogi state is mind-blowing.
With poise, you drive the New Direction Agenda forward with a “reformed Kogi” as the watchword and you have taken governance to the grassroots by showing love and affection for children, youth, women and men. All communities in the state have in one way or the other benefited from your change mantra. This is indeed breath-taking!
I appreciate God for your life and pray that as you get older, you will continue to grow in wisdom and understanding, and receive all the joy that days like this bring.
Happy birthday to a wonderful husband, a loving father, a worthy mentor, an exemplary man of substance with a heart of gold, astonishingly zealous, compassionate, and an inspirational leader.
Happy birthday Your Excellency"
