"GREATNESS DOESNT HAVE A COLOUR,WEIGHT,HEIGHT,SEX OR AGE.IT ONLY HAS PASSION,EFFORT,FOCUS AND THE HEART TO SUCCEED..YOU ARE GREATNESS MY CHILD. Happy 14months my Angel,No need for long episodes..yesterday goes a long way to show you how much you will never feel left out or Unloved..My blood is yours,My heart YOU stole easily,My strength,Prayers and energy Are all yours.I Love you My Life,My Ace,MY SON😍😍 #KINGY#14months #Love #Son #Motherhood#Parenting"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 17 June 2017
"Yesterday goes a long way to show you how much you'll never feel left out or Unloved"- Tonto Dikeh tells her 14-month old son
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/17/2017 10:27:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment