 "Yesterday goes a long way to show you how much you'll never feel left out or Unloved"- Tonto Dikeh tells her 14-month old son | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 17 June 2017

"Yesterday goes a long way to show you how much you'll never feel left out or Unloved"- Tonto Dikeh tells her 14-month old son

Tonto Dikeh says dressing like a man to her son, King Andre's school's father's day celebration yesterday, goes a long way to show him how much he will never feel left out or unloved. She said this in a post she shared on IG this morning. Tonto has had custody of her son since her marriage to her estranged husband and Andre's father, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill, fell apart. She shared the photo above to celebrate his 14th month today and wrote;


"GREATNESS DOESNT HAVE A COLOUR,WEIGHT,HEIGHT,SEX OR AGE.IT ONLY HAS PASSION,EFFORT,FOCUS AND THE HEART TO SUCCEED..YOU ARE GREATNESS MY CHILD. Happy 14months my Angel,No need for long episodes..yesterday goes a long way to show you how much you will never feel left out or Unloved..My blood is yours,My heart YOU stole easily,My strength,Prayers and energy Are all yours.I Love you My Life,My Ace,MY SON😍😍 #KINGY#14months #Love #Son #Motherhood#Parenting"

Posted by at 6/17/2017 10:27:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts