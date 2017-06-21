WTH? Heiress Victoria Swarovski wears a N320million wedding dress

Her great great grand father, Daniel Swarovski founded the Swarovski company in 1895. See more photos after the cut...
Asides being an heiress, Victoria has made a name for herself in Austria, having been a singer since her childhood and getting her first record deal with Sony at the age of 17. She is also the voice behind The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn, Treader's theme song; There's A Place For Us, and she won the German version of Dancing With The Stars in 2016. So, it's only expected that her wedding would be as glamorous as her life has been.
Victoria wore 4 different dresses on her wedding day, the first of which cost over $1 million and weighed 46kg. It was custom made and featured a huge train and was studded with 500,000 of her family's world-famous Swarovski crystals. Towards evening, she changed into a second dress, which hugged her figure and glittered so much. Her third dress was red and featured an enormous full skirt, halterneck top and hundreds of thousands of delicate red crystals. Her fourth dress was a short red one that hugged her curves then flared out around her hips.
The whole wedding lasted for three days. And there were two parties hosted on the wedding day. After the couple wed in the Cathedral of San Giusto in the Italian city of Trieste, they headed to the five-star resort of Hotel Falisia in Portopiccolo, where they ate their wedding breakfast at Maxi’s Restaurant gazing out across the sea. Later that day, they hosted a second huge party and all their guests were required to change to either red or white. The men wore white while the female guests dressed in red.
14 comments:
it is likely that it is a lie. most of these things are usually over-valued. sometimes the diamond are counterfeit and yet they would be
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
valuing them as if they were genuine.
320million? I don dey calculate the money for my head
Enjoy.. Nothing does you
@Galore
Money speaking
And Kim K go dey make mouth 👄...see class
Glamourous indeed. Very beautiful
We wont take any money out of this world so make them enjoy
Money is speaking
Na weytin the money the for.... Spend na....you on get one life................
Did U see the family name??? It's not a lie. Anyway I won't expect a lowlife like u to know about Swarovski crystals and gems.
Na weytin the money the for.... Spend na....you on get one life................
Good!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
YOU MEAN AM?
SHE SHD WEHDONE MA!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Wedding 💒 of the year!
Wow
Post a Comment