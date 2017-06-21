 WTH? Heiress Victoria Swarovski wears a N320million wedding dress | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

WTH? Heiress Victoria Swarovski wears a N320million wedding dress

23 year old crystal heiress, Victoria Swarovski, wore a 46kg wedding dress with 500,000 Swarovski stones and an eight-metre veil, worth £800,000 when she married her property investment boyfriend Werner Mürz over the weekend in the Italian city of Trieste. She also wore diamond-encrusted semi-hoop earrings and a pair of ivory Jimmy Choo heels.

Her great great grand father, Daniel Swarovski founded the Swarovski company in 1895. See more photos after the cut...



Asides being an heiress, Victoria has made a name for herself in Austria, having been a singer since her childhood and getting her first record deal with Sony at the age of 17. She is also the voice behind The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn, Treader's theme song; There's A Place For Us, and she won the German version of Dancing With The Stars in 2016. So, it's only expected that her wedding would be as glamorous as her life has been.

Victoria wore 4 different dresses on her wedding day, the first of which cost over $1 million and weighed 46kg. It was custom made and featured a huge train and was studded with 500,000 of her family's world-famous Swarovski crystals. Towards evening, she changed into a second dress, which hugged her figure and glittered so much. Her third dress was red and featured an enormous full skirt, halterneck top and hundreds of thousands of delicate red crystals. Her fourth dress was a short red one that hugged her curves then flared out around her hips.

The whole wedding lasted for three days. And there were two parties hosted on the wedding day. After the couple wed in the Cathedral of San Giusto in the Italian city of Trieste, they headed to the five-star resort of Hotel Falisia in Portopiccolo, where they ate their wedding breakfast at Maxi’s Restaurant gazing out across the sea. Later that day, they hosted a second huge party and all their guests were required to change to either red or white. The men wore white while the female guests dressed in red.

See more photos below...
 
Posted by at 6/21/2017 12:59:00 pm

14 comments:

Jack said...

it is likely that it is a lie. most of these things are usually over-valued. sometimes the diamond are counterfeit and yet they would be

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

valuing them as if they were genuine.

21 June 2017 at 12:50
GALORE said...

320million? I don dey calculate the money for my head


Enjoy.. Nothing does you



@Galore

21 June 2017 at 12:50
miss e said...

Money speaking

21 June 2017 at 13:09
Anonymous said...

And Kim K go dey make mouth 👄...see class

21 June 2017 at 13:12
Tessy Abu-Peters said...

Glamourous indeed. Very beautiful

21 June 2017 at 13:22
Davido's driver said...

We wont take any money out of this world so make them enjoy

21 June 2017 at 13:25
princess A(READ PEOPLE NOT MEDIA) said...

Money is speaking

21 June 2017 at 13:26
loadedg said...

Na weytin the money the for.... Spend na....you on get one life................

21 June 2017 at 13:28
Anonymous said...

Did U see the family name??? It's not a lie. Anyway I won't expect a lowlife like u to know about Swarovski crystals and gems.

21 June 2017 at 13:29
loadedg said...

Na weytin the money the for.... Spend na....you on get one life................

21 June 2017 at 13:29
Ayo Tosin said...

Good!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.

21 June 2017 at 13:31
Vivian Reginalds said...

YOU MEAN AM?
SHE SHD WEHDONE MA!

-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

21 June 2017 at 13:38
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Wedding 💒 of the year!

21 June 2017 at 13:57
ken christy said...

Wow

21 June 2017 at 14:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts