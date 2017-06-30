WTF! Two side chicks decide to get married after they dated the same man who cheated on them

When you start reading stories like this, then you'll believe the end time is near. So here's the gist, these two ladies found out they were dating the same man and they booth have a child for him but when they found out he's a married man and he's only been cheating with them, instead of fighting him, they dumped him, started dating each other and now, they're getting married! Read the story shared by one of the ladies on GoFundMe as they solicit for $10k for their wedding in February 2018.
