 WTF? Lol. Commercial driver in Owerri tries to get himself run over by vehicle than follow police traffic wardens to station

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

WTF? Lol. Commercial driver in Owerri tries to get himself run over by vehicle than follow police traffic wardens to station

There was drama yesterday, around Okigwe roundabout, Owerri when a commercial bus driver attempted to commit suicide by lying under a moving vehicle to be run over rather than follow Police Traffic Wardens to their office.


According to reports, the bus driver was allegedly beaten to pulp for refusing to follow the traffic wardens, who had already taken his bus to their station at Shell Camp.
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Wahala

7 June 2017 at 20:46
Victor Kachi said...

Endtime lol



7 June 2017 at 20:58
okafor richard said...

Lols take car free me abeg....i don die shooo! Why he come dey fear police anyway shaa police dey kill people now I no blame him

7 June 2017 at 21:00
Manuel Kunmi said...

😂😂😂😂😂

7 June 2017 at 21:03

