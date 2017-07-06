According to reports, the bus driver was allegedly beaten to pulp for refusing to follow the traffic wardens, who had already taken his bus to their station at Shell Camp.
Wednesday, 7 June 2017
WTF? Lol. Commercial driver in Owerri tries to get himself run over by vehicle than follow police traffic wardens to station
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/07/2017 08:43:00 pm
4 comments:
Wahala
Endtime lol
Lols take car free me abeg....i don die shooo! Why he come dey fear police anyway shaa police dey kill people now I no blame him
😂😂😂😂😂
