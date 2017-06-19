Wow! This is child safety taken to a whole new level. How safe are your kids?

reported daily throughout the nation. A lot of children had been killed and many parents had paid millions of Naira in ransom to free their wards from these evil perpetrators. The question is; do you really believe your kids are safe from these evil people? How safe are your kids?
You should know that right now, over 35% of the internet is hardcore pornography? Child molesters and paedophiles now take to social media and other online platforms to lure unsuspecting children to their den. How safe are your kids!? What do you need to do for your rest of mind and to ensure their safety?
Edalaf Tutor is here now - the solution to your child safety and proper child monitoring by all parents.
If you are really serious about the safety of your kids and you need a proper tool for monitoring all their activities - especially on the internet, you should read this article and learn all you can about Edalaf Tutor. I assure you, this solution will save your kid!
WHAT IS EDALAF TUTOR?
Edalaf Tutor is an educational tablet with a mobile app that is fully equipped and programmed to provide your child with the following features:
- Child security
- Safe internet usage
- Full parental control and monitoring
-Robust educational articles and learning materials
- Real time parental notifications
- Integration of school work ( Notes, Assignment, Lectures and Exams )
EDALAF TUTOR AND CHILD SECURITY:
We know that knowing the exact location of your child at all times is very important when it comes to child safety.
With Edalaf Tutor, you can know the exact location of your child on the map at all times. All you have to do is to logon to the parent area on edalaftutor.com and request for location. Location is accurate to 10metres radius.
With Edalaf Tutor, you are just a click away from knowing if your child is on her way home, in the school bus, within her school compound or even see her precise location when she is away on holidays! Also in cases of emergencies, your child can send SOS messages to you from wherever she is and also include her precise location!
We are the first in the world to provide an educational tablet / app that has such a feature!
SAFE INTERNET ON EDALAF TUTOR.
With Edalaf Tutor you don't have to worry about the websites your child visit and the kind of exposure they may have online.
Edalaf Tutor has some smart algorithms that monitors your child internet usage such that if your child wants to access an extreme site or pornography, Edalaf Tutor will detect this automatically and do 2 things:
1. Block the site and prevent your ward from seeing the contents.
2. Sends an instant report to your email informing you of your ward's intent to visit an extreme site with details.
The internet cannot be more safe with Edalaf Tutor. Now you can put on the wifi and relax with zero worries. Edalaf Tutor will ensure your child has access to only the 'safest' part of the internet.
FULL PARENTAL NOTIFICATIONS AND CONTROL ON EDALAF TUTOR.
Edalaf Tutor will always keep you in the know as the parent and you control what happens on your child's tablet at all times. Edalaf Tutor notifies you of major events on usage of your child's tablet;
- You get real time notification on detection of a new SIM CARD.
- You get real time notification on every app installed and uninstalled on the device.
- Access to browsing history and internet status.
- Access to all school work, class notes, assignments, grades and test reports.
NOTE: You don't have to be physically present to check tablet. You can request for any report remotely from the parent area on www.edalaftutor.com and Edalaf Tutor will immediately deliver it to your email.
EDALAF TUTOR AND EDUCATING YOUR CHILD.
Please note that despite everything, Edalaf Tutor is an educational tablet designed to help your child's academic performance . It can also be linked to your wards school for real time learning from school teachers.
(A) ROBUST DATABASE OF EDUCATIONAL MATERIALS AND EXAM PRACTISE QUESTIONS.
Edalaf Tutor has over 3000 educational article on all subjects in primary and secondary schools. It also has over 300,000 practise exam questions to prepare for common entrance, JSCE, WASCE and JAMB. Articles and questions are continually reviewed and many more are added every day.
(B) INTEGRATION OF SCHOOL WORK WITH EDALAF TUTOR.
Edalaf Tutor can be deployed for schools where it offers the ability to send class notes, assignments, projects and also practise questions directly to the tablet of every student. The school can also conduct Examinations and C.As directly on Edalaf Tutor
Now we must not forget that Edalaf Tutor also comes in its own android tablet with bluetooth, wifi, cameras, double sim, memory card slot and all. Your child can still use Edalaf Tutor like a personal phone - play her candy crush and temple run on it like a normal phone while Tutor keeps her in check and supplies you with real time reports on her activities.
Edalaf Tutor is the future of educational tablet, child security and parental control . We are the number one educational tablet in the world to provide such features and every child deserves to have one! Do the smart thing today. If you take the security, education and monitoring of your children very seriously, buy Edalaf Tutor tablet now or download it on your ward's phone from playstore!
LEARN MORE ABOUT EDALAF TUTOR AT www.edalaftutor.com
You can also download directly on your kids phone from play store via THIS LINK. (https://edalaftutor.com/google.php )
Edalaf Tutor is developed by THE EDALAF BROTHERS
Tel: +234-906-678-9845
Email: info@edalafbrothers.com
Website: www.edalafbrothers.com
