 Wow! Man puts married woman on blast on Facebook, minutes after she cheated on her husband with him (photos)

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Wow! Man puts married woman on blast on Facebook, minutes after she cheated on her husband with him (photos)

Some people have no chill sha. And this man had absolutely no pity for a married woman he slept with because minutes after it happened, he posted a photo of her butt on his bed on Facebook and started tagging men, asking if they were looking for their wives. He wrote;
"Serio! .. I Am Curious – Who’s Wife Didn’t Make It Home Last Night? She Ready For Pickup – #SheAThotThotThot #NameThatCrack#SheNeedUber”
Within minutes, some folks claimed they knew who the married lady was. See more after the cut...




Posted by at 6/08/2017 11:53:00 am

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Complete idiot

8 June 2017 at 12:08
Amos Mohammed said...

If you die unexpectedly now people go de wonder watin you do.

8 June 2017 at 12:13
Beauty Osas said...

pervert

8 June 2017 at 12:18
Bossman Emmanuel said...

You are stupid. You think you are a super star? My dear you are not... Every woman has her low estate.... Every fool has his folly... Don't glory in foolishness.

8 June 2017 at 12:21
Nse umoh said...

He's not a serious person,hope he's gotten a trophy for doing this.

8 June 2017 at 12:24
