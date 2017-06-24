Speaking about what she does to look youthful, Lure advised people to drink a cup of black coffee every morning, few sugary drinks, less greasy food and lots of fruit and vegetables alongside a lot of water. She advised less meat and more high fibre, high protein foods, as well as exercise. She also advised folks to moisturize a lot and expose their skin to a bit of sun. More photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 24 June 2017
Would you believe this woman is 42 years old? (photos)
Speaking about what she does to look youthful, Lure advised people to drink a cup of black coffee every morning, few sugary drinks, less greasy food and lots of fruit and vegetables alongside a lot of water. She advised less meat and more high fibre, high protein foods, as well as exercise. She also advised folks to moisturize a lot and expose their skin to a bit of sun. More photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/24/2017 10:53:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
21 comments:
WOW! She look under 20
How to Expose Cheating Partner the Easy Way
She's gorgeous.. I hope we can cope in naija with our Eba, pouded yam and very tempting vegetable soup
What did you say?!
... Merited happiness
Its cuz she aint had no kids...thats the main thing that ages women.Her healthy lifestyle helps too ofcourse.
This what i called natural beauty.. ladies forget all this makeup and heavy makeup that makes you look like masquerade and stop allowing makeup artist turning you to a mummy.
Wow, just wow!
Long live LIB
yes i believed because we have such people more than her age here in Malaysia
Wow....42??? She has great genes. Awesome God
Mehn..... Some mountain of youth s#@t
What a wawu!
Jesus Christ
Do you have any scrap,dead or condemned inverter battery?
Trade it for cash
Call this number now
(08141395113)we can pic it up anywhere
Wow!
Nice...i also look like that, when I tell people my years people don't always believe.
Noted ma
hmmm she has really good genes...see her youthful look and great skin....
stale story Linda
I'll pass. Beneath those filters, don't be surprised she's looking exactly her age. I doubt she has kids, cause childbearing also causes one to age. Those advice up there is what we all know, people should also realize genetics play a huge role in ageing process
Mehn!This one na retrogeria nah!In some of d pics she even looks lyk an eight year old! Amazing!!
Wow!
dis one na vampire
wawu
Post a Comment