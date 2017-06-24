 Would you believe this woman is 42 years old? (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Would you believe this woman is 42 years old? (photos)

Taiwanese interior designer Lure Hsu is 42 years old and if you didn't know that, you would think she was a teenager or maybe a woman in her early 20s. She also dresses like a teenager confusing many people.

Speaking about what she does to look youthful, Lure advised people to drink a cup of black coffee every morning, few sugary drinks, less greasy food and lots of fruit and vegetables alongside a lot of water. She advised less meat and more high fibre, high protein foods, as well as exercise. She also advised folks to moisturize a lot and expose their skin to a bit of sun. More photos after the cut...



Posted by at 6/24/2017 10:53:00 am

21 comments:

Anonymous said...

WOW! She look under 20
24 June 2017 at 10:58
bernice bello said...

She's gorgeous.. I hope we can cope in naija with our Eba, pouded yam and very tempting vegetable soup

24 June 2017 at 10:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

What did you say?!


... Merited happiness

24 June 2017 at 10:59
Anonymous said...

Its cuz she aint had no kids...thats the main thing that ages women.Her healthy lifestyle helps too ofcourse.

24 June 2017 at 11:05
Anonymous said...

This what i called natural beauty.. ladies forget all this makeup and heavy makeup that makes you look like masquerade and stop allowing makeup artist turning you to a mummy.

24 June 2017 at 11:06
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow, just wow!


Long live LIB

24 June 2017 at 11:08
Anonymous said...

yes i believed because we have such people more than her age here in Malaysia

24 June 2017 at 11:12
Chinyelugo Esther said...

Wow....42??? She has great genes. Awesome God

24 June 2017 at 11:14
Anonymous said...

Mehn..... Some mountain of youth s#@t

24 June 2017 at 11:15
Anonymous said...

What a wawu!

24 June 2017 at 11:16
Anonymous said...

Jesus Christ




24 June 2017 at 11:19
ken christy said...

Wow!

24 June 2017 at 11:22
cutestlove said...

Nice...i also look like that, when I tell people my years people don't always believe.

24 June 2017 at 11:22
Anonymous said...

Noted ma

24 June 2017 at 11:25
uniquechic said...

hmmm she has really good genes...see her youthful look and great skin....

24 June 2017 at 11:26
Anonymous said...

stale story Linda

24 June 2017 at 11:29
Anonymous said...

I'll pass. Beneath those filters, don't be surprised she's looking exactly her age. I doubt she has kids, cause childbearing also causes one to age. Those advice up there is what we all know, people should also realize genetics play a huge role in ageing process

24 June 2017 at 11:33
Anonymous said...

Mehn!This one na retrogeria nah!In some of d pics she even looks lyk an eight year old! Amazing!!

24 June 2017 at 11:39
shade(LIE V TRUTH) said...

Wow!

24 June 2017 at 11:47
Bunmi Olatunde said...

dis one na vampire

24 June 2017 at 11:52
Manuel Kunmi said...

wawu

24 June 2017 at 11:53

