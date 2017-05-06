Domestically, It pushed past the previous record holder, Fifty Shades of Grey $85.2m record by a $15 million margin. It also debuted at number one in many countries, including China, where its $38m total made it the fourth largest opening of all time at the country’s box office.
Monday, 5 June 2017
'Wonder Woman' breaks box office record for movie shot by a female director
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/05/2017 04:01:00 pm
3 comments:
Nice one, can't wait to see it....
Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
It still has the lowest opening for a DCEU movie. My guess is, while many flocked to see this film, a good number of people have lost faith in DC.
