Monday, 5 June 2017

'Wonder Woman' breaks box office record for movie shot by a female director

New superhero flick, Wonder Woman has broken the box office records for a movie directed by a female director. The Warner Bros/DC film, directed by Patty Jenkins, earned a global opening weekend total of $223m, with $100.5m of that figure coming from the US...


Domestically, It pushed past the previous record holder, Fifty Shades of Grey $85.2m record by a $15 million margin. It also debuted at number one in many countries, including China, where its $38m total made it the fourth largest opening of all time at the country’s box office.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 04:01:00 pm

3 comments:

Michael Stringz said...

Nice one, can't wait to see it....

5 June 2017 at 16:03
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

5 June 2017 at 16:06
James said...

It still has the lowest opening for a DCEU movie. My guess is, while many flocked to see this film, a good number of people have lost faith in DC.

5 June 2017 at 16:08

