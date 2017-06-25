 'Wonder Woman' becomes the biggest non-animation hit ever from a female director, grossing over $615M worldwide | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

'Wonder Woman' becomes the biggest non-animation hit ever from a female director, grossing over $615M worldwide

The American superhero film, Wonder Woman has become the biggest non-animation hit ever from a female director, grossing over $615 million worldwide. It has now surpassed the global gross of Phyllida Lloyd’s Mamma Mia!, which earned $609 million in 2008.

This makes Wonder Woman the biggest-grossing live-action movie ever from a solo female director. 
The movie earned $10.8 million gross on its third Friday of domestic release and by the fourth Friday it earned $7.35 million. That's a 32% drop from the previous week's earning, yet the film is over the magical $300 million mark at the domestic box office on its 22nd day of domestic theatrical release. And this is just the domestic earnings. The overseas number is yet to come in.

Once the movie gets past $665 million, it’ll best Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s Kung Fu Panda 2 to be the biggest movie ever from a solo female director.
