Woman who allegedly raised false alarm in Major Mahama's murder identified (Photo)

The woman who allegedly gave the false alarm that led to the lynching of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi, the Central Region of Ghana, has been identified as Akosua Takyiwaa, aka Maame Bono.
Akosua, who is a snail seller was among the eight suspected killers that were arraigned last Friday.
The snail seller is said to have raised the false alarm by calling the Assembly Member for the Denkyira Obuasi, who mobilized people to allegedly kill the soldier.
The arrest of the eight has brought the number of suspects picked up by the police in connection with the gruesome murder to 52.
The slain soldier who was killed on May 29th was buried last week at the Osu Military Cemetery in Accra, Ghana.
No comments:
Post a Comment