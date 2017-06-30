 Woman pours very hot soup on her co-wife in Yobe state (graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Woman pours very hot soup on her co-wife in Yobe state (graphic photos)

According to the person who shared the photos on Facebook, the unnamed woman poured very hot soup on her husband's other wife during a quarrel at their home. The woman is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Damaturu while the attacker has been arrested. See more sad photos after the cut...




Posted by at 6/30/2017 06:04:00 pm

8 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Whether religion permits it or not, it takes a lot of patience and tolerance to share a man with another woman...wishing the victim quick recovery..

Long live LIB

30 June 2017 at 18:09
Jimmy said...

Some people are meant to be created as animals, how can you look at a fellow human being and

give them this type of body harm? Even till today,I no fit kill ordinary fowl. Cos he get one goat wey I tie down beat back then,that memory still haunts me anytime I remember it till date.

30 June 2017 at 18:24
Anonymous said...

This is wickedness

30 June 2017 at 18:36
Anonymous said...

Hausas are very aggressive. Quick recovery.

30 June 2017 at 18:51
RareSpecie Z said...

Goosebumps all over me.

30 June 2017 at 18:52
Yugo said...

THE VICTIM WAS ACTUALLY THE MAN'S SIDE CHICK AND IT WAS A CONSPIRACY.

READ THE FULL AND MORE CORRECT STORY HERE

30 June 2017 at 18:59
Yugo said...

THE VICTIM WAS ACTUALLY THE MAN'S SIDE CHICK AND IT WAS A CONSPIRACY.

tsalz said...

DAT woman dey vex oo

30 June 2017 at 19:00

