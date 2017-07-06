Woman once accused of attempting to kill her children stabs her daughter and two granddaughters, killing one

Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, who has a violent history according to court records, went on a stabbing spree, inflicting multiple wounds on her daughter and her little kids.
Her 18-month-old granddaughter did not survive the wounds but her 5-year-old granddaughter and the children's mother survived and are in hospital. Darrington-Clark escaped from the apartment immediately after the attack but was later caught by the Colton Police.
This will not be Darrington-Clark's first attempt to kill her children. In 2005, she pleaded guilty to attempted murder after being accused of stabbing her 14-year-old son and throwing her 10-year-old daughter out of a moving minivan. Both children suffered minor injuries while Darrington-Clarke was committed to a mental hospital after the judge handling her case ruled she was not guilty by reason of insanity.
The motive for the attack is still not known. Officials are yet to release the charges against her, and the names of her victims.
