Woman murders her boyfriend on livestream when he tries to break up with her

A 20-year-old crazed woman killed her boyfriend by running over him with her car. According to several media reports, the reason she ran him over was because he told her he wanted to break up with her because he had met someone else.
The fatal hit and run occurred on Tuesday, June 13, at about 9:15 p.m. in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit police say the 20-year-old, who is yet to be named, ran over and killed the 26-year-old victim with a black Ford Fusion at Seven Mile and Trinity. The woman was arrested at 2 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
The dramatic attack on the deceased was livestreamed for all to see. Watch the video here
