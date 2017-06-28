 Woman faints after accidentally breaking £34k jade bracelet while trying it on at a shop in China | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Woman faints after accidentally breaking £34k jade bracelet while trying it on at a shop in China

A woman visiting a market in China accidentally broke a jade bracelet worth 300,000 yuan (£34,000) while trying it on and fainted in shock.

This happened at a jade market in Ruili City, south western China's Yunnan province on June 27. She dropped the ornamental green rock bracelet while trying it on and it cracked into two after hitting the floor.




The shop's owner reportedly informed her that the bracelet was worth 300,000 yuan (£34,000) and she fainted in shock.


Eyewitnesses said the family initially offered the seller 70,000 yuan (£8,000) in damages but he refused, saying that was not enough. The bracelet was then valued by an independent expert and it was said to cost around 180,000 yuan (£20,700) - which the family agreed to pay.
