 Woman dies in hotel room after arriving with lover (graphic photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 9 June 2017

Woman dies in hotel room after arriving with lover (graphic photo)

A woman met her untimely demise at a hotel in Enugu shortly after she checked in with her lover on June 2nd. The deceased, identified as Mrs. Ifeyinwa Udeh of Ugboezeji Abakpa Nike Enugu state, complained of ill health while they were at the hotel then collapsed.

According to the report by Coal City Connect, Joel Ugwu checked into a hotel around Nowas Junction of Transekulu  Enugu state with Mrs. Udeh.

Later that day, after she had a bottle of malt and bottled water which he bought for her, she complained that she did not feel well. She became unconscious and was rushed to St Leo’s hospital Transekulu at about 11:15 p.m. but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.


Joel Ugwu, who was the only one with the deceased when she became unconscious is now assisting police in their investigations.

The homicide section of the state police command has begun an investigation into the death.
It is alleged that remains of some dangerous tablets/capsules and other incriminating materials were discovered in the hotel room where Mrs. Udeh died.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Parklane specialist hospital Enugu for Autopsy.
Posted by at 6/09/2017 04:25:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts