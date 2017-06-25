 "Woman dey when I dey run away from Immigration officials for Malyasia?" - Hushpuppi reveals why don't see any woman around him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

"Woman dey when I dey run away from Immigration officials for Malyasia?" - Hushpuppi reveals why don't see any woman around him

Responding to a question asked by someone who wanted to know why women were not around him as he spends lavishly on his present trip to Dubai, Hushpuppi said no woman was with him during his struggling days in Malaysia so he will enjoy his money alone.
Posted by at 6/25/2017 04:17:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Bobo na certified gay man.

25 June 2017 at 16:23
Anonymous said...

Your stupidity has no limit.

25 June 2017 at 16:24
Anonymous said...

sounds gay

25 June 2017 at 16:27
Davido's driver said...

Nice reply. No woman dey follo me drive my oga

25 June 2017 at 16:29
Manuel Kunmi said...

issokay

25 June 2017 at 16:29
Anonymous said...

I don't trust u broe, with ur ladies top u look gay man

25 June 2017 at 16:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts