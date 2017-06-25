News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 25 June 2017
"Woman dey when I dey run away from Immigration officials for Malyasia?" - Hushpuppi reveals why don't see any woman around him
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/25/2017 04:17:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
6 comments:
Bobo na certified gay man.
Your stupidity has no limit.
sounds gay
Nice reply. No woman dey follo me drive my oga
issokay
I don't trust u broe, with ur ladies top u look gay man
Post a Comment