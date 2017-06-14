Woman caught smuggling cocaine in wheel chair at JFK Airport

Yoncela Stanley arrived at the JFK Airport from St. Lucia with the cocaine said to be worth about $468,000 tucked under and behind her in the wheelchair.
She was discovered after a drug-sniffing K9 sniffed out the drug and alerted Customs and Border Protection Officers. Taking a closer look, it was noticed that cushion of the wheelchair seat looked unusual so they checked and found 6 bricks and 2 clear bags of coke.
Stanley, 33, has now been arrested for importation of a controlled substance.
No comments:
Post a Comment