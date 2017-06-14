 Woman caught smuggling cocaine in wheel chair at JFK Airport | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Woman caught smuggling cocaine in wheel chair at JFK Airport

A woman was on Sunday caught at JFK Airport attempting to smuggle 27 pounds of cocaine in the cushion of her motorised wheelchair.
Yoncela Stanley arrived at the JFK Airport from St. Lucia with the cocaine said to be worth about $468,000 tucked under and behind her in the wheelchair.
She was discovered after a drug-sniffing K9 sniffed out the drug and alerted Customs and Border Protection Officers. Taking a closer look, it was noticed that cushion of the wheelchair seat looked unusual so they checked and found 6 bricks and 2 clear bags of coke. 
Stanley, 33, has now been arrested for importation of a controlled substance.
Posted by at 6/14/2017 05:01:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts