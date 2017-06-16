Woman accused of setting foster child ablaze over N1,000 in Lagos

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Lucky Ihiehie, the woman set the little girl ablaze on June 8, at her residence, for stealing N1,000. The case was taken up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, after the Ketu Police Station Family Support Unit informed them of the incident. The child was then rescued by DSVRT and taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, for first aid treatment, after which she was transferred to the Gabagda General Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.
Vanguard reports that the accused was docked on a two-count charge of injuring by explosive substance and causing grievous harm. Austin's offence contravened Sections 242 and 243 of the Lagos State Criminal Code Law, 2011, which stipulates 14 and seven years imprisonment, respectively, for convicted offenders.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge. The magistrate, Mrs Sule Amzat, set the bail at the sum of N50,000 with two sureties, one of who must be a family member and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The case was adjourned until July 8 for further hearing.
