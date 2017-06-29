"In life you make money and you feel you have it all. You die (well no one lives forever ) and time washes away the memory of you from people's heart.
What matters most is the impact you had on the people directly , indirectly or completely not connected to you . Make money and don't let money make you . WHATS YOUR LEGACY ? Husssssh🙊 WISDOM IS PROFITABLE TO A MAN THAN GUCCI AND GOLD"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 29 June 2017
"Wisdom is profitable to a man than Gucci and Gold" - IK Ogbonna
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/29/2017 08:12:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment