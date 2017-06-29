 "Wisdom is profitable to a man than Gucci and Gold" - IK Ogbonna | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"Wisdom is profitable to a man than Gucci and Gold" - IK Ogbonna

A message for Hushpuppi and co? IK Ogbonna shared his own piece of advice via Instagram to Nigerians after all the drama and shade throwing Olympics about fake designer watches on social media today. According to the actor;

"In life you make money and you feel you have it all. You die (well no one lives forever ) and time washes away the memory of you from people's heart.
What matters most is the impact you had on the people directly , indirectly or completely not connected to you . Make money and don't let money make you . WHATS YOUR LEGACY ? Husssssh🙊 WISDOM IS PROFITABLE TO A MAN THAN GUCCI AND GOLD"
