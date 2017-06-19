 Winner start to emerge from the Lagos Mega Raffle Draw | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Winner start to emerge from the Lagos Mega Raffle Draw

The first draw of the Lagos Mega Raffle was held on Wednesday the 14th of June. Since then we've had 24 people winning a total of 4 Million Naira cash! The draws are held live on Instagram by 6pm and previous day draws are shown on LTV between 7.50pm and 8.05pm.

To be one of our winners, all you have to do is visit www.lagosraffle.com or www.mypaddybet.com to buy a ticket. You can also use the Nairabox app or purchase from your closest lottery agent. Each ticket goes for 50 naira only!

You also stand a chance to win from N1m daily when you purchase a movie ticket at
FilmHouse Cinemas Surulere.

Note: You must be 18 years and above

See some of our winners below:











Anonymous said...

This people are scammers.i played twice they said the numbers are invalid.scammers

19 June 2017 at 16:47

