 Wikipedia updates Dammy Krane's profile with his arrest details | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

Wikipedia updates Dammy Krane's profile with his arrest details

Dammy Krane's profile on Wikipedia has been updated with information and details of his arrest in Miami. The update according to Wikipedia reads, 
'On Friday 2nd June 2017, the Nigerian news circuit was set ablaze with surprising news that Dammy Krane had been arrested in the US for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Fraud.
In the days that followed more details revealed that the talented Nigerian musician had used a stolen credit card to book a private jet from a company - Tap Jets - while on holiday in Miami. The company had detected the artiste's fraud due to discrepancies in the credit card information he had provided.[8][9]. In the days leading to his arrest, the artist had shared a number of photos on Instagram which showed a lavish lifestyle and openly seemed to display wealth'.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 06:06:00 pm

4 comments:

Davido's driver said...

So because we no wan support fraud we come be idiot?

5 June 2017 at 18:09
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

Bro hard luck..we love u and your hussel. There are so many people who do wot u did, the difference is that u got caught. Rest there in peace OK..we love u but it seems they love u more

5 June 2017 at 18:14
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

Bro hard luck..we love u and your hussel. There are so many people who do wot u did, the difference is that u got caught. Rest there in peace OK..we love u but it seems they love u more

5 June 2017 at 18:15
daniel ubong said...

Good for him.

5 June 2017 at 18:18

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts