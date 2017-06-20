Wike doesn’t know how to speak English, he is poorly dressed and he is a thug- Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi who is in Kaduna state for the commissioning of the state's Inland dry port, spoke with newsmen and stated that the allegations were false.
According to him, Wike doesn’t know how to speak English, he is poorly dressed and is a thug
"By accident of Goodluck Jonathan, I don’t want to attribute it to God but by the accident of Jonathan, the man takes office and talks rubbish. My wife and family including my younger brothers and sisters, no one had access to government when I was governor. Even as minister, nobody will have such because it is not a family business. It is government business. But the problem with Nyesom Wike, and I want you to state this if he doesn’t shut up his mouth and do his work, I will bring his wife to the focus. You see I’ve been very matured not to talk about his wife. But if Wike does not close his mouth and talk about my wife anymore, I will bring out his wife. My wife will never do such. We don’t do family business. I care about transparency. My wife is a trader. She buys and sells and Wike knows that.”Amaechi faulted claims by Wike that he squandered over N30bn belonging to Rivers State
“The man who says he has about $50m in Lagos and could no prove it is the same man you believe. The man who said I didn’t pay salaries until I left office and now he is saying no, it is pensioners that I didn’t pay. Do you believe such a man? Do you think such a man is well? You believe Nyesom Wike is well? First, he doesn’t know how to speak English, he is poorly dressed, he is a thug, and you bring me to focus with that kind of a man?"he said
For involving amechi wife wike is a big fool he has stooped so low wat a shame
These kids are still on this?
mtchewwwwwww these should shut the hell up already
I'm not taking sides in their misunderstanding, but Amaechi's spoken English is not impressive. I've heard him speak. Anyway, it's neither here nor there. The days when erudition was valued in Nigeria are gone. It's money that matters now, not 'phonei!' Incidentally, of all the people in Nigerian public life, I felt Ikemba Ojukwu's spoken English was the best. He also spoke Igbo and Yoruba without English words. I heard he spoke French and Hausa as well. Professor Soyinka is high on my list of good speakers.
Rotimi English lecturer osheey
Do u (ameachi) expect me (Blessing) to believe that a former health minister (wike) doesn't know how to speak english? lol... Ameachi the drama king.
Both of u should behave like a mature person please and please
Amechi,your wife was the head of lesbians woman group while you were governor of rivers state. I have the full gist of how she and some local government wives went to London to sleep with white girls. Just shut up and respect yourself now
Clowns
Lol. True. Surely he is poorly dressed
when would these two men stop their beef? they are behaving like a bunch of agbayas.
it is them that should be settling the fight of young men yet they are each others throat.
Thug vs Crook. .. Who is a Saint btw the two of you?
