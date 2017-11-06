 Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari congratulates the Tinubu family on the birth of their granddaughter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 11 June 2017

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari congratulates the Tinubu family on the birth of their granddaughter

Seyi, one of the sons of APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Layal recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl in the UK. Two days ago, She was named "Amira Titilayo Simisola Ashabi Tinubu"  at a ceremony in London. Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari congratulated the Tinubus on the addition to their family, saying; 
"Beautiful Baby Amira Titilayo Ashabi Tinubu. Congrats to the latest grand parents Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu , Sen. Oluremi Tinubu and the entire family."
Posted by at 6/11/2017 06:31:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts