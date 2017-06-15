 Wife Material Alert! Young lady prepares four different Nigerian soup with less than N3K | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Wife Material Alert! Young lady prepares four different Nigerian soup with less than N3K

A Port Harcourt based lady simply known as Laety_Kokoletter on Twitter posted this photo of four different Nigerian soup she made recently.

According to her, she spent less than N3K to prepare the soup. Below is the list of what she bought to prepare the soup:

Egusi 300
Vegetable 100
Fish 300
Pepper 150
Tomatoes(4) 200
Meat 500
Dry pepper 250
Grinding egusi and pepper 100
Pomo 200
Okro 50
Posted by at 6/15/2017 11:41:00 am

20 comments:

ogholi victor said...

I need her in my life

15 June 2017 at 11:42
Alloy Chikezie said...

Wow!
I'm salivating already.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

15 June 2017 at 11:44
Ijeoma Sandy said...

Nice



Stop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks

15 June 2017 at 11:51
Chamilli said...

she must have been making them in small quantities that is why she could have been

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

able to prepare all four of them in that quantity. i hope the slay queens would learn.

15 June 2017 at 11:52
Vivian Reginalds said...

its easy na issit not the same ugu (100 NGN) she'd use to make the okro and egusi and even vegetable soup ie

Okro = 100 NGN
EGUSI= 200
UGU= 150
WATER LEAF= 100
CRAYFISH= 200
STOCK FISH= 300
BEEF= 1000
MAGGI= 100
DRY FISH= 500

TOTAL = 2,650 NGN
SHE HAS THE OTHER INGREDIENTS AT HOME AND EVEN IF SHE DOESN'T, THE MONEY WOULD STILL BE LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 3K

-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

15 June 2017 at 11:52
Freeborn Zinalima Bislam said...

Better poison.... Hahahahaha it's very funny... She no sabi lie.

15 June 2017 at 11:54
chinelo okafor said...

Pepper 450??? Hospital Candidate Alert...

15 June 2017 at 11:56
OSINANL said...

STORY!

15 June 2017 at 11:59
Anonymous said...

Cooking is a survival skill which both men and women must be able to do. Did she mention she is looking for husband? If this is all she has to bring to the table she is not ready for marriage being able to cook does not keep a marriage please tell me something else...and yes I am married.

15 June 2017 at 12:18
BEN said...

Mtchew!!! Cheap attention

15 June 2017 at 12:24
Anonymous said...

Wow..her phone number plz

15 June 2017 at 12:25
Anonymous said...

To all the slay queens out there, this is Laety_Kokoletter,
Laety_Kokoletteris is a smart girl,
be like Laety_Kokoletter..

15 June 2017 at 12:29
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...wow! no onion,salt, palm oil n crayfish nii? ds ur soup go worry ooooo.

15 June 2017 at 12:30
Adrian said...

Did she mention she is looking for husband? If this is all she has to bring to the

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

table she is not ready for marriage being able to cook does not keep a marriage please tell me something else

15 June 2017 at 12:32
Agatha Nwaeke said...

It's actually possible. The ability to manage money is not magic

15 June 2017 at 12:33
Beauty Osas said...

I wonder what she did with N250 dry pepper after buying N150 pepper. I see why the word "poison" appear in the last paragraph of the post.

15 June 2017 at 12:33
Anonymous said...

Let somebody test the stuff and share how them be before we accept. The test of the pudding is in the eating

15 June 2017 at 12:34
ambalex1 tech said...

i love her already

15 June 2017 at 12:36
Anonymous said...

Jealousy is the root of hatred

15 June 2017 at 12:52
Anonymous said...

Wife material my foot! how can you cook this much soup for 3k? madam i cook atleast 3times a week and i have never spent less dan 5k buying ingredient even with the fact that i usually stock my freezer.. so go and sit your butt down,don't when you eventually get married,start collecting 2k for soup for the whole week, you go hear am! na ur self you dey decieve sha

15 June 2017 at 12:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts