Wife Material Alert! Young lady prepares four different Nigerian soup with less than N3K

A Port Harcourt based lady simply known as Laety_Kokoletter on Twitter posted this photo of four different Nigerian soup she made recently.
According to her, she spent less than N3K to prepare the soup. Below is the list of what she bought to prepare the soup:
Egusi 300
Vegetable 100
Fish 300
Pepper 150
Tomatoes(4) 200
Meat 500
Dry pepper 250
Grinding egusi and pepper 100
Pomo 200
Okro 50
I need her in my life
Wow!
I'm salivating already.
Nice
she must have been making them in small quantities that is why she could have been
able to prepare all four of them in that quantity. i hope the slay queens would learn.
its easy na issit not the same ugu (100 NGN) she'd use to make the okro and egusi and even vegetable soup ie
Okro = 100 NGN
EGUSI= 200
UGU= 150
WATER LEAF= 100
CRAYFISH= 200
STOCK FISH= 300
BEEF= 1000
MAGGI= 100
DRY FISH= 500
TOTAL = 2,650 NGN
SHE HAS THE OTHER INGREDIENTS AT HOME AND EVEN IF SHE DOESN'T, THE MONEY WOULD STILL BE LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 3K
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Better poison.... Hahahahaha it's very funny... She no sabi lie.
Pepper 450??? Hospital Candidate Alert...
STORY!
Cooking is a survival skill which both men and women must be able to do. Did she mention she is looking for husband? If this is all she has to bring to the table she is not ready for marriage being able to cook does not keep a marriage please tell me something else...and yes I am married.
Mtchew!!! Cheap attention
Wow..her phone number plz
To all the slay queens out there, this is Laety_Kokoletter,
Laety_Kokoletteris is a smart girl,
be like Laety_Kokoletter..
Enter your comment...wow! no onion,salt, palm oil n crayfish nii? ds ur soup go worry ooooo.
Did she mention she is looking for husband? If this is all she has to bring to the
table she is not ready for marriage being able to cook does not keep a marriage please tell me something else
It's actually possible. The ability to manage money is not magic
I wonder what she did with N250 dry pepper after buying N150 pepper. I see why the word "poison" appear in the last paragraph of the post.
Let somebody test the stuff and share how them be before we accept. The test of the pudding is in the eating
i love her already
Jealousy is the root of hatred
Wife material my foot! how can you cook this much soup for 3k? madam i cook atleast 3times a week and i have never spent less dan 5k buying ingredient even with the fact that i usually stock my freezer.. so go and sit your butt down,don't when you eventually get married,start collecting 2k for soup for the whole week, you go hear am! na ur self you dey decieve sha
