Saturday, 24 June 2017

Wife catches her husband cheating & cuts off his mahnhood (graphic photos)

I don't know how true this story is but it was shared on Imgur. According to the story, the Chinese woman caught her husband cheating, and before he slept on the night of the incident, she put sleeping pills in his food and when he dozed off, she took a knife and cut off his private parts. The man woke up from the immense pain and called police after realizing what had happened to him. The woman is currently in court on assault charges. See the gory photos herehere and here
