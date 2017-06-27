Why Invest with Darolls? Low risk, Safe return

I think the mistake most investors make is that they care more about the interest on their money and not the history of the company they wish to invest with. Wonder banks rob peter to pay paul but real business entity like Darolls do real business with investors' funds and share profits with investors.
What we do at Darolls:
Darolls Nig. Ltd (RC 884812) is a major distributor of Dangote cement nationwide (code: 1018954) and due to the fast dry nature and strength of Dangote 3x cement, it is the most prefered cement by block makers and builders (construction engineers) at this rainy season. This has led to huge demand nationwide. Therefore, if you partner with us to meet up with demands, we are willing to share our proceeds with you and you'll agree that 10% monthly return on your investment is not a bad deal.
We do more at Darolls. We also invest in Real Estate to build our asset base. We build properties to sell, we build to lease and we acquire properties for clients. You may check some our properties here: https://www.facebook.com/darollsng/
Our corporate social responsibility:
Our mission is not only to make profits and make investors smile, we also believe in giving back to the society. And as a way to reduce poverty and unemployment in Nigeria, we established DSI (Darolls Support Initiative). At DSI, we train people on how to acquire various skills and be self dependent. We train people on how to become successful Dangote cement marketer/distributor. We also do trainings on how to become a succesful real estate manager. All these trainings are FREE. And through DSI, we give out grants to support small scale businesses.
See some videos here:
No doubt, we have come a long way with a good profile and if you take the pain to visit our office, you'll be further impressed to be a part of Darolls Nig. Ltd.
We've been here for over 7 years and have been paying investors for over 3 years...yet no scandal attached to our name.
Please note that the moment you invest with us, you shall receive a certificate of investment (investment note)from our company. This is to secure your investment!
We are offering up to 10% monthly interest on all Investments received in June, 2017.
Now you can significantly increase your investment income without having to lie awake at night worrying whether your money will still be there in the morning.
We promise you value, security and steady returns.
Thanking you for your trust and for the good choice, we promise the same to meet all your expectations!
Minimum investment: ₦100,000.
Please call: 07062366324, 07081490286
Watsapp: 07081490286
info@darolls.net
Darolls...your preferred business partner.
No comments:
Post a Comment