Who is tweeting with jailed Dammy Krane's handle?

Singer, Dammy Krane was arrested Friday morning for theft, credit card and identity fraud in Miami and of course when one gets arrested, they don't have access to Internet. At least they are not supposed to, but someone tweeted, using Dammy Krane's handle, some minutes after his mug shot was released. The person tried to insinuate that his arrest is a rumor. Maybe he got access after he met his bail conditions? Read what the handle posted after the cut..
Clue.. Him???
This person posting this, I know its not Linda, contact madam Linda, read what you want to post to her before posting it...
Shut up there
