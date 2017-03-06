 Who is tweeting with jailed Dammy Krane's handle? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 3 June 2017

Who is tweeting with jailed Dammy Krane's handle?

Singer, Dammy Krane was arrested Friday morning for theft, credit card and identity fraud in Miami and of course when one gets arrested, they don't have access to  Internet. At least they are not supposed to, but someone tweeted, using Dammy Krane's handle, some minutes after his mug shot was released. The person tried to insinuate that his arrest is a rumor. Maybe he got access after he met his bail conditions? Read what the handle posted after the cut..


2 comments:

MUFC said...

Clue.. Him???


This person posting this, I know its not Linda, contact madam Linda, read what you want to post to her before posting it...

3 June 2017 at 07:23
tsalz said...

Shut up there

3 June 2017 at 07:35

