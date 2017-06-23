 Who is recalling Dino Melaye? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

Who is recalling Dino Melaye?

As someone shared on Facebook...
Posted by at 6/23/2017 01:52:00 pm

8 comments:

dj banti said...

That's ok

23 June 2017 at 13:55
Anonymous said...

They actually go by total no of registered votes in the contituency not by no of votes cast in the last elections.

23 June 2017 at 13:56
Anonymous said...

It is possible, just shows more people came out to recall him than went to vote originally. Btw, remember Dino rigged his vote any way. KARMA!

23 June 2017 at 13:57
onkl sam said...

it depends on what the constitution says. if it is according to registered voters, then the recall figures are ok. but if it is according to actual voters, then your post is in order.

23 June 2017 at 14:01
joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

LOL!GOOD FOR THEM.

23 June 2017 at 14:07
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 June 2017 at 14:11
Muhammad Pharook Umar said...

Lolz, it's not about spending tax payers money for compiling signatures but sadly more still gonna be spent to produce 188588 valid voters to come defend and claim there signature... More anguish for the unpaid kogi worked in coming months

23 June 2017 at 14:16
Anonymous said...

Linda please! I know you dont know what is news, but somethings are just too silly to come even on your blog! A recall process is not between those that actually 'voted' and the representative, but INEC 'registered' voters in that area. Jeez!

23 June 2017 at 14:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts