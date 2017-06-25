"So one man said when I leave you will suffer, But When you know Man is not God just smile and keep working hard. Grace looks good on me"Was this at Iyanya, who left Ubi's record label and signed on to Mavin Records in October 2016? Some people think so.
Sunday, 25 June 2017
Who is music executive Ubi Franklin throwing shade at?
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/25/2017 06:00:00 pm
