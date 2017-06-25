 Who is music executive Ubi Franklin throwing shade at? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Who is music executive Ubi Franklin throwing shade at?

Here's what happened! Ubi Franklin and Tekno traveled to Los Angeles for the BET Awards 2017 as Tekno was nominated for "Best International Act" - which he didn't eventually win. They took some photos while arriving together at an event and Ubi's caption on Instagram has got people talking. He wrote;
"So one man said when I leave you will suffer, But When you know Man is not God just smile and keep working hard. Grace looks good on me"
Was this at Iyanya, who left Ubi's record label and signed on to Mavin Records in October 2016? Some people think so.

