 Who agrees with Reno Omokri? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Who agrees with Reno Omokri?

Yay or nay?
Posted by at 6/20/2017 06:53:00 am

11 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's true. Bimbo Coker should learn.

20 June 2017 at 06:55
Esther Norah said...

Hehehehe Chai Linda you can look for trouble. Leave Reno and Tonto alone ooo period

20 June 2017 at 06:59
GALORE said...

To each is own



@Galore

20 June 2017 at 07:01
Anonymous said...

It is only an ex presidential aid who secretly desires to return to Aso rock that shades the present government. Otherwise he should have moved on

20 June 2017 at 07:04
Niyi Daramola said...

True









20 June 2017 at 07:05
Anonymous said...

These Foolish Idiot Faggot should go eat Dunk joor...
Back to his Foolish post .. That means Lanre Gentry wants Mercyback so badly c@use he keep shading her & Mercy No even see Him.
Reno pls go suck a Dick like U are known for..

20 June 2017 at 07:08
Ik1881 Ik kayode pascal said...

True

20 June 2017 at 07:12
Anonymous said...

Galore una don wake up dey comment on blogs. Abi u dey inside motor dey go your work

20 June 2017 at 07:14
Bright Camal said...

Thats brillant.Tonto is stuck on the Churchill guy Pride wont let her swallow ghe pill

20 June 2017 at 07:16
Bright Camal said...

Thats brillant.Tonto is stuck on the Churchill guy Pride wont let her swallow ghe pill

20 June 2017 at 07:16
Anonymous said...

This old man is so so jobless.

20 June 2017 at 07:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts