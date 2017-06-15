White Instagram model thinks she's now black because she's dating a black guy, changes her race from white to black

Jaiden Gun used to be the typical blonde Eastern European model but the Washington D.C. woman started dating an African-American man and since then, there has been a dramatic change in her outward appearance.
Jaiden is now tanning and getting her hair done at black saloons, including wearing braids and getting tight curls.
Recent photos of Jaiden shows that she now looks more mixed race than white, as though she has some black in her genetics, but she's all white.
Well, different strokes for different folks.
