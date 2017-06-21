 Which side of this Tweet are you on? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Which side of this Tweet are you on?


Identify yourselves.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 07:05:00 am

14 comments:

Ogng said...

Both sides

21 June 2017 at 07:09
RareSpecie Z said...

Lol.
Kinda look like both sides of the same coin

21 June 2017 at 07:13
Anonymous said...

You shouldn't take advantage of your friends. If you borrow money from your friend you should return it as and when due, let it be the friend that decides if he/she doesn't want repayment. Expecting not to repay a debt because of friendship is wrong.

21 June 2017 at 07:16
Brenda Abari said...

Lend without taking back

21 June 2017 at 07:17
Manuel Kunmi said...

I pay back before being asked lol

21 June 2017 at 07:19
bomi said...

Friends who payback without being asked to...
It shows he respect their relationship. Money is the root of evil and it can cause misunderstanding between anyone even husband and wife, talkless if friends.

21 June 2017 at 07:25
MUFC said...

Much of the first and a little bit of the second

21 June 2017 at 07:36
Anonymous said...

I hate friends that wait for me to remind them of thier debt.

21 June 2017 at 07:58
GALORE said...

If you want to move forward.. Don't borrow a Yourba person your money... They use the money borrowed to buy Aso Ebi.... After all their owambe wakawaka, to pay you back na wahala


@Galore

21 June 2017 at 07:59
tsalz said...

None

21 June 2017 at 08:06
Anonymous said...

#first tweet always.

21 June 2017 at 08:07
Anonymous said...

Nigerians dint pay back and it's so annoying.

21 June 2017 at 08:08
Anonymous said...

Lend a friend some change she promised to pay but up till now she hasn't. I won't ask her for the money just patiently waiting for a her next request. People tend not to payback whenever I lend them money. If I don't give wahala if I give wahala weti self no be say I too get.

21 June 2017 at 08:10
SADE(LIE V TRUTH) said...

Both

21 June 2017 at 08:16

