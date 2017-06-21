Which side of this Tweet are you on?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Both sides
Lol. Kinda look like both sides of the same coin
You shouldn't take advantage of your friends. If you borrow money from your friend you should return it as and when due, let it be the friend that decides if he/she doesn't want repayment. Expecting not to repay a debt because of friendship is wrong.
Lend without taking back
I pay back before being asked lol
Friends who payback without being asked to... It shows he respect their relationship. Money is the root of evil and it can cause misunderstanding between anyone even husband and wife, talkless if friends.
Much of the first and a little bit of the second
I hate friends that wait for me to remind them of thier debt.
If you want to move forward.. Don't borrow a Yourba person your money... They use the money borrowed to buy Aso Ebi.... After all their owambe wakawaka, to pay you back na wahala @Galore
None
#first tweet always.
Nigerians dint pay back and it's so annoying.
Lend a friend some change she promised to pay but up till now she hasn't. I won't ask her for the money just patiently waiting for a her next request. People tend not to payback whenever I lend them money. If I don't give wahala if I give wahala weti self no be say I too get.
Both
Post a Comment
14 comments:
Both sides
Lol.
Kinda look like both sides of the same coin
You shouldn't take advantage of your friends. If you borrow money from your friend you should return it as and when due, let it be the friend that decides if he/she doesn't want repayment. Expecting not to repay a debt because of friendship is wrong.
Lend without taking back
I pay back before being asked lol
Friends who payback without being asked to...
It shows he respect their relationship. Money is the root of evil and it can cause misunderstanding between anyone even husband and wife, talkless if friends.
Much of the first and a little bit of the second
I hate friends that wait for me to remind them of thier debt.
If you want to move forward.. Don't borrow a Yourba person your money... They use the money borrowed to buy Aso Ebi.... After all their owambe wakawaka, to pay you back na wahala
@Galore
None
#first tweet always.
Nigerians dint pay back and it's so annoying.
Lend a friend some change she promised to pay but up till now she hasn't. I won't ask her for the money just patiently waiting for a her next request. People tend not to payback whenever I lend them money. If I don't give wahala if I give wahala weti self no be say I too get.
Both
Post a Comment