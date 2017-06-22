 Which guy's Rolex was Vera Sidika flaunting on Instagram days ago while in Lagos? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Which guy's Rolex was Vera Sidika flaunting on Instagram days ago while in Lagos?

Kenyan Socialite, Vera Sidika took to Instagram to lay bare her relationship troubles. According to her, she broke things off with her former Nigerian, Dubai-based boyfriend on May 11. Just days ago, she showed off a Rolex on Instagram with a caption suggesting it belongs to a guy. And what is that she's smoking?
Posted by at 6/22/2017 08:34:00 am

10 comments:

Lara said...

vera sidika is just doing the pepper dem gang thing where she wants to make the ex-boyfriend feel bad that the relationship has ended. don't know if she called it off

with him.

22 June 2017 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

Loud is another Name for weed... That's why she captioned it "Loud in Lagos" she is smoking W.E.E.D

22 June 2017 at 08:50
Anonymous said...

Igbo of course what do you expect?

22 June 2017 at 08:53
Anonymous said...

belongs to OBO

22 June 2017 at 08:56
Anonymous said...

All this hoe we keep importing from East Africa. hmmmmmmmmmmmm they will share it ohhhhhhhhhhh.



22 June 2017 at 09:10
Anonymous said...

She's smoking "loud" yes! Loud! One puff wl make you lose your mind.

22 June 2017 at 09:10
Anonymous said...

Which kind stupid question Linda dey ask?? Can't you read d line loud in Lagos ?? Abombastic asking!!

22 June 2017 at 09:15
RareSpecie Z said...

Olosho.

22 June 2017 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

She said she's smoking loud and you're still asking what she's smoking

22 June 2017 at 09:37
Obinna Osuwah said...

Linda still needs to learn how to decode... She's smoking loud. Loud is a slang term for extremely powerful, pungent, and high-quality cannabis flower. "LOUD IN LAGOS"

22 June 2017 at 09:43

