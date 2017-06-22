Which guy's Rolex was Vera Sidika flaunting on Instagram days ago while in Lagos?

Kenyan Socialite, Vera Sidika took to Instagram to lay bare her relationship troubles. According to her, she broke things off with her former Nigerian, Dubai-based boyfriend on May 11. Just days ago, she showed off a Rolex on Instagram with a caption suggesting it belongs to a guy. And what is that she's smoking?
10 comments:
vera sidika is just doing the pepper dem gang thing where she wants to make the ex-boyfriend feel bad that the relationship has ended. don't know if she called it off
with him.
Loud is another Name for weed... That's why she captioned it "Loud in Lagos" she is smoking W.E.E.D
Igbo of course what do you expect?
belongs to OBO
All this hoe we keep importing from East Africa. hmmmmmmmmmmmm they will share it ohhhhhhhhhhh.
She's smoking "loud" yes! Loud! One puff wl make you lose your mind.
Which kind stupid question Linda dey ask?? Can't you read d line loud in Lagos ?? Abombastic asking!!
Olosho.
She said she's smoking loud and you're still asking what she's smoking
Linda still needs to learn how to decode... She's smoking loud. Loud is a slang term for extremely powerful, pungent, and high-quality cannabis flower. "LOUD IN LAGOS"
