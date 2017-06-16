When a deputy governor holds the umbrella up for the governor..

Some indigenes in Cross River state are currently expressing their
concerns over this trending photo of their state governor, Ben Ayade and
his deputy, Professor Evara Esu. The latter is pictured holding an
umbrella to cover the governor. While some say the photo shows the
humility of Prof Esu, others describe it as a dehumanizing act. They
accuse the governor of disrespecting his deputy who is older than him.
Photo credit: Ifere Paul
