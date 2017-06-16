 When a deputy governor holds the umbrella up for the governor.. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 16 June 2017

When a deputy governor holds the umbrella up for the governor..

Some indigenes in Cross River state are currently expressing their concerns over this trending photo of their state governor, Ben Ayade and his deputy, Professor Evara Esu. The latter is pictured holding an umbrella to cover the governor. While some say the photo shows the humility of Prof Esu, others describe it as a dehumanizing act. They accuse the governor of disrespecting his deputy who is older than him. Please share your thoughts on this in the comment section.  Photo credit: Ifere Paul
Posted by at 6/16/2017 11:57:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts